Assault charge alleges man threw knife after argument

Jun. 2—MANKATO — A Mankato man faces a felony assault charge after being accused of throwing a knife at someone in April.

Brent David Steinkopf, 39, was charged with felony second-degree assault and gross misdemeanor fifth-degree assault Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint alleges Steinkopf struck a man in the leg with a thrown knife after an argument. An officer reported seeing a one-inch puncture wound on the man's calf, with Steinkopf appearing to be under the influence of a substance at the scene.

Steinkopf reportedly denied being in the altercation and accused another person of stabbing the man. The person told police he was inside an apartment at the time and heard Steinkopf and the man arguing in the hallway, followed by the man coming into the apartment with a bleeding leg.

