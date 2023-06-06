Assault charge for Central Kitsap man accused of shooting at 'ding-dong ditch' group

One person in a group of friends who told a Kitsap County sheriff's deputy that they had been playing "ding-dong ditch" reported that a man armed with a gun had fired two shots toward him in a Central Kitsap neighborhood on Sunday, according to court documents. The man later admitted to deputies that he had fired two shots after he heard a noise, spotted a group near his home and said that he felt threatened by them, the deputy wrote in a report about the incident.

Prosecutors charged Alexander Scott Convis, 39, with a count of second-degree assault in Kitsap County Superior Court on Monday. In an initial court appearance, Convis, whose attorney said he was employed by the Navy, pleaded not guilty to the charge, and his bail was set at $50,000.

A deputy wrote that he was initially dispatched to a prowler detail on Berkeley Place, a residential street just east of Esquire Hills Elementary School in Central Kitsap, at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday. Kitsap 911 advised that a group of three kids wearing masks and hoods had pounded on a woman's door and were "messing with" a neighbor's truck before she heard what she identified as fireworks outside, the deputy wrote.

The deputy arrived and spoke to the woman who reported the pounding on her door and said she thought someone might be trying to break into her house. The woman received a Ring notification while the kids were at her door before they ran off into a nearby wooded area, she said.

The deputy spoke to a neighbor who said he had heard the commotion and reported that there had been kids walking through the neighborhood every couple of days and banging on doors and running off. The deputy also spoke to Convis, another neighbor, who said that the kids had also kicked his door. He also reported that he thought someone might be trying to break into his house. He provided video footage that showed three people, all wearing dark clothing with hoods and masks, walking up to his door before one kicked the door, and the three ran off.

The deputy patrolled in the area and spotted a group who he wrote appeared to match those he had seen in the video. One of the group members admitted to the deputy that they had been playing "ding-dong ditch" and reported that a man came outside with a handgun, shouted something and fired two shots toward him, according to court documents. Another member of the group said he had been standing next to the other group member when the shots were fired in their direction.

A deputy located a 9 mm shell casing on the ground outside Convis' front door, and the man eventually "admitted to me that he did discharge his firearm after his door was kicked. Convis advised he 'may have shot twice,'" a deputy wrote.

Convis said that he was in his living room when he heard what sounded like a "bowling ball hitting the wall." He then retrieved a handgun from his safe, stepped out into his front yard and saw "three or four" people about 60 feet south of his home, he said.

"Convis stated he felt threatened and the individuals 'postured' up and he felt like they were going to charge at him," the deputy wrote. "Convis stated he then raised his firearm and shot once towards the group of people. Convis stated he could not remember if he shot the second round towards the group, at the ground, or into the air."

The man was arrested and booked into the Kitsap County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Kitsap man accused of firing gun at 'ding-dong ditch' group