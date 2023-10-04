Assault charge dismissed against suspect in campground fight

Oct. 4—A judge has dismissed a felony charge against a Eureka woman accused of firing a handgun during an argument at an Olney campground last year after the victim stopped cooperating with prosecutors.

Chelsie Morrison, 34, was brought up on an assault with a weapon charge in January in connection with the alleged Oct. 3, 2022 dispute at the Dog Creek Campground near U.S. 93. She pleaded not guilty at her Feb. 23 arraignment in Flathead County District Court.

Morrison's ex-partner told authorities that the two argued during an exchange of the former couple's child, according to court documents. He accused her of first grabbing him by the shirt and then throwing a punch. Recalling pushing her, he said he retreated to his vehicle and drove off, according to court documents.

As he departed, he heard what sounded like gunshots, court documents said. He also showed investigators what looked like a bullet hole in a rear quarter panel of his vehicle.

Speaking with authorities at a home in Eureka, Morrison accused her ex of hitting her in the face and shoving her to the ground. She admitted to firing a gun as he drove away, but said she aimed into the ground, according to court documents.

In August, County Attorney Travis Ahner asked that Judge Danni Coffman dismiss the case, citing the lack of cooperation from the victim and bemoaning the waste of resources.

"The victim in this case has refused to cooperate with the prosecution of this case, rendering the state unable to meet its burden to prove the defendant's guilt at trial," Ahner wrote. "In light of the victim's refusal to cooperate, good cause dictates that the case should be dismissed at this time so that no additional resources are wasted."

Coffman ordered the case dismissed on Aug. 16.

