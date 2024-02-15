Assault charge dismissed against woman accused of pulling box cutter on park patron

Feb. 15—A woman who allegedly threatened a Kalispell park patron with a box cutter after being refused a cigarette last summer saw her felony case dismissed in December.

Prosecutors initially brought April Dawn Werner, 50, up on a felony count of assault with a weapon in Flathead County District Court following the Sept. 3 confrontation. She pleaded not guilty at her Sept. 7 arraignment and in December signed a deferred prosecution agreement.

The deal requires Werner to remain law-abiding for a year. She must also continue to work with her treatment providers and comply with all treatment recommendations, according to the agreement.

Prosecutors can refile the charge if Werner runs afoul of the terms of the agreement.

Deputy County Attorney John Donovan filed a motion to dismiss on Dec. 28. Judge Danni Coffman signed off on the request the same day.

Kalispell Police officers began searching for Werner after receiving a report of a disturbance involving a weapon at Woodland Park about 4:44 p.m., Sept. 3, court documents said. The victim told officers she was seated with her family near a playground when Werner approached and grabbed a spot on a nearby chair.

When Werner asked for a cigarette, the victim recalled asking her to relocate. By way of reply, Werner allegedly pulled out a box cutter, extended the blade and waved it around.

When officers located Werner in a nearby bar, they found a box cutter in her pocket, court documents said.

