Assault charge dropped against Councilman Braxton Winston

Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston is no longer facing an assault on a female charge, the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys confirmed to Channel 9.

In January, a criminal summons was issued for Winston on a misdemeanor assault and battery charge involving a domestic violence incident. The charge was filed by Sheena Hopkins-Winston, his estranged wife, the day after she was released from jail in connection with an alleged assault on Winston. Hopkins-Winston accused Winston of punching her in the shoulder with a closed fist, repeatedly pushing her and trying to punch her in the face. Winston denied the allegation.

The executive director of the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys told Channel 9 there is no evidence this occurred.

“After thoroughly reviewing the evidence obtained from an on-scene investigation conducted by CMPD, a special prosecutor from the Conference of District Attorneys has dismissed the charge of assault on a female against Braxton Winston,” said Kimberly Overton Spahos, executive director of the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys. “There was no evidence to suggest that Mr. Braxton committed this criminal offense.”

A spokesperson for the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s office said in January, “The DA’s office requested that the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys handled the cases involving Mr. Winston and Ms. Hopkins-Winston to avoid the appearance of any conflict of interest.”

“In this instance, the facts prevailed and it was clear from the evidence or lack thereof that Councilman Winston did not commit the alleged offense,” said Darlene Harris, Winston’s attorney.

Hopkins-Winston’s misdemeanor assault charge remains active. Winston accused her of throwing an HDMI cable at him, punching him in the jaw multiple times with a closed fist, and scratching him with her nails.

