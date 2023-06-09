Assault charge dropped for man accused of exposing New Hanover officers to opioids

Assault charges against a man accused of intentionally throwing drugs at New Hanover officers have been dropped.

Lewis Drayton, 37, was arrested on Jan. 6 as part of a drug investigation involving the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, according to a news release. The sheriff's office charged him with various drug charges, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, and one count of assault with intent to kill or seriously injure after he allegedly exposed officers to a “dangerous opioid drug.”

Authorities said during the arrest, Drayton attempted to throw drugs out of his vehicle and in the process exposed two detectives and a deputy, causing the detective to lose consciousness. The officers were taken to the hospital, treated and released, the sheriff's office said.

According to court records, the assault charge has since been dropped. Drayton still faces several drug charges, including two felony trafficking charges and two misdemeanor possession charges.

