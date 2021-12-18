Assault charge for suspect who threw punch that killed Brooklyn dad

An Illinois man faces assault charges after throwing the punch that killed a father of two outside a Brooklyn restaurant, police said Saturday.

Dulat Abdikrimov, 23, surrendered to cops Friday in connection with the Oct. 17 attack that left Batyr Akmammedov, 41, mortally wounded.

Akmammedov was standing with a group of people outside the Opera Cafe on Emmons Ave. at Bedford Ave. in Sheepshead Bay when Abdikrimov pulled up at a traffic light and started hitting on his wife, cops said.

The assailant then got out of his car, and the two men squared off, police said.

During the fight, Abdikrimov punched the victim in the head, cops said. Akmammedov managed to take himself to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he died three days later.

The city medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Abdikrimov was hit with misdemeanor assault and menacing charges, and the prospect of a year in jail. It wasn’t clear Saturday if prosecutors will seek upgraded charges.

He was awaiting arraignment in Brooklyn criminal court.

Akmammedov’s sister, Jennet Reddy, had written in a fundraising appeal that he didn’t know his attacker.

“A random stranger decided to punch him for no reason,” Reddy wrote. “He was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”