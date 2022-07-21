Assault charge upgraded to murder in Federal Way drive-by shooting case

The man charged with first-degree assault for a Fourth of July drive-by shooting in Federal Way that left a 19-year-old critically injured has had his charge upgraded to first-degree murder after the victim died due to his injuries, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Sir Antonio-Patrick Agee II had been charged with first-degree assault on July 7.

According to the court documents, on July 4, Agee was the passenger in a car that was driving fast in a residential neighborhood in Federal Way. A group of individuals who were outside celebrating the Fourth of July yelled at the car to slow down since there were children in the area.

Nineteen-year-old Matthew Saelor was outside his house lighting sparklers at the time, according to court documents.

Documents say that around 11 p.m., Agee shot a gun several times out of the car, hitting Saelor in the head, while another round went through the bedroom window of a 12-year-old.

Saelor was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. He has since died.

The car was pulled over later that night and Agee, another male passenger and a female driver were all detained and taken to the Federal Way Police Department for investigation.

Agee pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder at an arraignment Thursday. He remains in custody with bail set at $2 million.

The next court date, an omnibus hearing, is set for Aug. 22.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP