Assault charges against suspended DA's wife dropped

Dec. 22—SOMERSET, Pa. — Domestic assault charges against the wife of suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas were dismissed in court Wednesday.

A senior district judge approved the request after Thomas, as the victim in the case, stood before the court and indicated he did not want to pursue charges against his wife, Amy, and state Attorney Generals Office prosecutors said they saw no "systematic" trend of violence from her residence that made the case worth continuing without his testimony.

"Ninety days have passed and there have been no issues since," Senior Deputy Attorney General Chris Jones said.

While a victim's refusal to cooperate in an assault case does not altogether prevent a criminal case from being prosecuted, Jones noted that the low level of injuries alleged in the case were also a factor.

Amy Thomas, 36, was charged with scratching her husband and taking his car keys to prevent him from leaving their house during an argument over a personal matter on Sept. 12.

The woman allegedly dug her nails into his arm to stop him.

Amy Thomas was represented by Pittsburgh attorney Eric Jackson Lurie, who also sought to have the charges dismissed.

Jeff Thomas' defense attorney, Ryan Tutera, joined him at the proceeding and said the Windber man was "happy" the case was being resolved.

Looking at the evidence in this case, it was "at best deminimis" — or, too trivial for the court's consideration, Tutera said, adding that he was pleased to see state prosecutors agreed.

Thomas previously sought to intervene in the case while the domestic assault charges were being filed by sending a letter to a district court office as the "Somerset County District Attorneys Office's request" to withdraw the charges.

Court officials instead intervened, permitting outside prosecutors — the state attorney general's office — to handle the case.

Wednesday's proceedings are separate from the legal troubles facing Jeff Thomas, who is accused of unlawfully entering a Windber woman's home and sexually assaulting her in mid-September.

The woman was described by police as an acquaintance who told Thomas to stay away from her residence, police wrote.

Thomas had his law license suspended this fall by the state Supreme Court, following a recommendation by the Pennsylvania Disciplinary Board, which has the authority to investigate professional conduct allegations involving attorneys.

Due to the passage of a state law regarding prosecutors requirements, Thomas is also barred from overseeing his office and is no longer collecting pay from the job while his license is suspended.

Through Tutera, Thomas has maintained that he is not guilty of the charges and looks forward to his day in court.

Tutera said Wednesday the case is still in the initial discovery phase, which requires prosecutors to provide any statements or other evidence to the defense for review before the case heads toward trial.

"We're looking forward to defending his case," he said.