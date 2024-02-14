Assault charges: Botched Minneapolis robbery left one man dead, injured another while toddler nearby

A man has been charged for his role in a Minneapolis shooting during a botched robbery attempt that left one man dead and hospitalized another just feet from a toddler.

Hennepin County prosecutors charged Darnell Cornelius Lewis, 21, of St. Paul with first degree robbery and first and second degree assault for a shooting in the alley of a small apartment building in the 2400 block of Golden Valley Road last Friday that killed Marlo Randy Phillips, 27, and left a second victim with serious injures. Lewis is expected to make his first court appearance today, and additional charges could be filed pending further investigation.

According to charging documents:

A man drove himself to North Memorial Hospital that day with life-threatening bullet injuries. The man told officers that he agreed to meet a buyer in that alley on Golden Valley Road to sell two ounces of marijuana, explaining that he began selling narcotics after losing his job. He brought his 2-year-old daughter with him.

Lewis and Phillips allegedly approached the victim's sedan wearing masks after he announced he arrived. The victim said one of the men entered his passenger door and "immediately" pointed a gun at his stomach. The two fought for the weapon. He was shot multiple times before he said Lewis circled to the passenger side of his vehicle and also began shooting at him. He said they fell out of the vehicle but re-entered from the passenger side because their auto-lock was broken. He crashed his sedan into a parked car before fleeing the scene as Lewis shot at them.

The man was treated for five gunshot wounds: One in his chest, right thigh and right wrist, and two wounds in his left thigh. Medical staff said some of the chest wound was critical, removing part of the man's intestines to treat his injuries.

Nearby video footage confirms much of what the victim claimed.

Officers say that footage captured Lewis and Phillips approaching the victim's sedan while wearing ski masks. Phillips entered the passenger seat while Lewis remained near the driver's door. Then "what sounds like a muffled gunshot can be heard" the charging documents read.

The victim is seen getting out of the passenger side of the sedan exchanging gunfire with Lewis. He got back into the sedan and crashed into a parked vehicle before fleeing. Phillips fell to the ground afterwards. The footage captured Lewis removing something from Phillips and running out of sight for a few seconds before returning to flag down passing vehicles.

Police and EMS tried to help Phillips, but he died at the scene. A canine trained to detect explosives used in handguns arrived at the scene and located two 9mm handguns under discarded building materials nearby. One of the firearms was jammed.

It's unclear if those weapons belong to Lewis or Phillips. Both weapons were collected for the investigation.

It's unclear whose weapon fatally struck Phillips, but prosecutors could file more charges against Lewis as the investigation continues.