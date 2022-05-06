Assault charges end in diversion program for Sandwich student Ras Russell

SANDWICH — The Black student from Sandwich whose fight with a white student put the spotlight on racism in the school district will enter a court-ordered diversion program for first-time offenders.

Ras Russell, 15, who had faced three criminal charges, including a felony, will be monitored for six months, during which he cannot be an aggressor in another fight, he must do five good deeds and undergo therapy, according to his mother, Paulene Jones.

The case was handled by a mediator Wednesday in Barnstable Juvenile Court.

Russell’s attorney, Dean Douglas, said the diversion program is a win for his client.

“As long as he abides by the conditions, all charges will eventually go away,” Douglas said.

Ras Russell gets a hug from his mom, Paulene Jones, in Sandwich in April.

Russell had been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), one count of assault and battery and one count of larceny following his fight with another student at Sandwich High School on Feb. 11.

According to Russell, the fight was the result of being racially bullied by the other student. As criminal charges were pending, Russell was indefinitely suspended but was allowed back onto school grounds on April 25.

His mother is pleased that Jones will enter the diversion program, which is often called a first-time offender’s program.

"I feel like it's a good thing. This will prevent them from going forward (with the charges)," Jones said.

Russell is also required to write a letter to the court acknowledging guilt for his actions, she said. While pleased that her son will be in the program, she is not happy with the requirement to write the letter.

"It's an admission of a crime. To me, some of those charges were bogus — they were unfair," she said. "We understand that Ras was not perfect in this situation, but I didn't like that part of it at all."

Russell had been charged with larceny for allegedly taking the other student's ear buds following the fight. According to his mother, he had turned them in to police that same day and was still charged with larceny a week later.

Russell has six months to craft the letter, Jones said.

Part of the diversion program required Jones and Russell to meet with the mediator Wednesday at court. During that discussion, Jones said she told the mediator that the entire ordeal was a "curse and a blessing."

"Ras realizes that he never wants to be out of school again. Now he understands what is at stake," she said. "For a long time, the whole situation was so sad because we felt like we had to tippy toe around people. But now he's back in school and he's trying his very best."

Pamela Gould, superintendent of schools in Sandwich, didn't immediately return emails for comment.

Tara Miltimore of the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office did not return emails from the Times.

Jones said it's been a smooth transition for Russell after beginning school again on April 25. Russell was out of school for about two months. Since his return, the kids are friendlier towards Russell, Jones said. And parents with children at Sandwich High School have also reached out to support Jones and her family.

"A lot of parents sent me cards saying encouraging words and saying they were so sorry that Ras had gone through all of this," she said. "Many also expressed regret for not saying something sooner or not speaking up. I appreciate every person who did that. It meant a lot."

During the diversion program interview, Jones said the mediator also asked what her family has learned since the altercation in February.

"We learned where we stand in the system and that was a scary feeling. But we also found that it's OK to ask for help from other people," she said. "The most important thing though, is that we learned how to stick together."

