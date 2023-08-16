Assault charges filed against former Merced County sheriff’s sergeant, authorities say

A former Merced County Sheriff’s Office sergeant faces charges of assault following his response to an accident in March, according to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

Dustin Witt, 42, a former sergeant with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Merced County Superior Court on charges of assault by a public officer, assault likely to cause bodily injury and an enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury, according to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said that on March 11, 2023, a Merced County Sheriff’s deputy detained Louis Jackson following a DUI-related accident. Witt responded to the scene to assist, and during the encounter, Witt kicked Jackson in the head several times, according to the distinct attorney’s office,

Witt resigned from his position with the sheriff’s office in June after an internal affairs investigation into excessive use of force was launched by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. The office is expected to release video of the incident, according to authorities.

“We are all equal under the law, and that principal also stands with those entrusted to uphold the law,” Merced County District Attorney Nicole Silveira said in a news release. “I want to acknowledge the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, which brought this serious matter to light.”

Witt was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Wednesday in Merced Superior Court.