Assault charges filed in Range Line shooting incident

Sep. 8—A 24-year-old man is facing felony assault charges in connection with a shooting incident Sunday afternoon near Range Line Road and Zora Street in Joplin.

Police Sgt. Jason Stump said four to five shots were reported fired about 2:40 p.m. Sunday at a car occupied by 31-year-old Maico Vazquez from a second vehicle at that location. Stump said no one was injured in the shooting, which led to the stop and arrest of a suspect a short time later near North Florida Avenue and Nashville Street.

Eduardo Macias, 24, of Joplin, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.