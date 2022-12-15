Assault charges filed after video shows man attacking child over 'school bus incident'

A Louisville father is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a child at a Shawnee school bus stop.

Sherman E. Price, 41, was arrested Thursday, according to a Louisville Metro Police statement, after being accused of picking up and strangling a male juvenile a day earlier. He's been charged with fourth-degree child abuse assault and second-degree strangulation, LMPD said in an email.

A video of the incident, published by WAVE, appears to show two men confronting a child on a sidewalk. One of the men is shown lifting the child at one point and holding him against a fence before throwing him to the ground and attempting to throw a punch at him.

LMPD's statement said the man's actions were "in response to a school bus incident that allegedly occurred between Price’s minor daughter and the male juvenile." A copy of his arrest citation was not immediately available online.

The child's mother told WAVE the family came to her home later to apologize for what had taken place but that her son was shaken by the incident.

Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said security was at the bus stop where the incident took place on Thursday.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville man charged with assaulting child over 'school bus incident'