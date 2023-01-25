Assault, child abuse and drugs comprise Laurel indictments

Jan. 25—An assault, child abuse and drug charges were among the list of 30 indictments returned by a Laurel grand jury on Friday.

The assault indictment involves 36-year-old Amanda Marie Colwell of Brown Lane in London. She is charged with first-degree assault for shooting a man on Dec. 15, and with tampering with physical evidence for hiding the gun used in the crime. Colwell is also charged with first-degree persistent felony offender.

Colwell is also charged in another indictment for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and second-degree persistent felony offender on Nov. 15.

The grand jury also returned indictments against:

—Sean Michael McClarrie, 38, of Country View Drive of London, is charged with first-degree sexual abuse of an almost 10-year-old child. He is also charged with first-degree rape "through the use of forcible compulsion." The incidents occurred "on two or more occasions, in a continuing course of conduct," the indictment states, over a period from January 1 through July 8, 2022.

—Jonathan Ryan Mathews, 34, of Redbird Lane in London, faces one charge of first-degree criminal abuse of a 3-month-old child on July 22, 2021 for "intentionally causing torture or cruel punishment" to the child.

—Jackie Edward Burnett, 61, of Danielle Street in London, was named in a four-count indictment involving charges of impersonating an officer, giving false information to an officer, failure to comply with sex offender registration and public intoxication. The charges stem from incidents on August 9 when Burnett reportedly pretended to be an officer with the U.S. Marshal's Office. He also failed to report a change of address, as is required in Kentucky, as a convicted sex offender in Oklahoma.

—Josh Glenn Shelby, 37, no address listed, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and first-degree persistent felony offender on Nov. 4.

—Barry Jason Patton, 46, of Alycia Drive in Richmond, is charged with possession of handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree persistent felony offender on Dec. 5.

Patton and 41-year-old Joshua David Lopez of Bratcher Lane in Berea, are also named in a seven-count indictment from an Oct. 5 incident for two counts of first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine and Fentanyl and Fentanyl derivatives), possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree persistent felony offender. Patton is also charged with failure to signal and driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended.

Patton has seven prior felony convictions from Lyon County, Carter County and Rowan County, ranging from promoting contraband, theft by unlawful taking, third-degree assault, conspiracy to trafficking a controlled substance.

Lopez has felony convictions in Madison and Rockcastle counties for criminal possession of a forged instrument.

—Finley Lowell Maiden Jr., 44, of Centers Branch Road in Pineville is charged with first-degree bail jumping and first-degree persistent felony offender on Nov. 17.

—Bessie Marie Phillips, 45, also known as Bessie Marie Evans, of Lamaro Cruise Road in East Bernstadt is charged with flagrant non-support of two children from Mar. 16, 2011 through Jan. 2023.

—Randy Lee Rice, 46, of Clark Lane in Lily is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, public intoxication and first-degree persistent felony offender on Mar. 12.

—David Michael Lawrence Humphrey, 28, of Old Mt. Zion Road in Williamsburg is charged with first-degree promoting contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and second-degree persistent felony offender, on July 17.

—Bryan Douglas Cornett, 44, of Cherokee Road in London is charged with two counts of theft by deception, over $1,000 but under $10,000, for issuing worthless checks totaling $2,639.14 on Nov. 9, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

—Mallory N. Saylor-Lively, 37, of Ott Road in Corbin, and 37-year-old Josh Glenn Shelby, no address listed, are charged with third-degree burglary of a shed and a trailer on Nov. 4. Shelby is additionally charged with first-degree persistent felony offender.

—Derrick M. Keeton, 37, of Fenwick Drive in New Carlisle, OH; 34-year-old Aaron J. Fine of Rockhill Drive in West Milton, OH; and 28-year-old Madison Lynn Jenkins, of Faircreek Ridge Drive in Fairborn, OH, are charged with two counts of trafficking in controlled substance, Fentanyl and methamphetamine, on July 6.

—Bradley Vaughn Hammons, 39 of Old Salem Road in London is charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance, meth; receiving stolen property over $1,000 but under $10,000 for receiving and possessing a stolen 2000 Toyota 4-Runner, failure to signal, improper display of plate and first-degree persistent felony offender, on Aug. 24.

—Alesha Kay Wagers, 39, of Memory Lane in London is charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance, meth and fentanyl; first-degree possession of controlled substance Fluorfentanyl; and third-degree possession of controlled substance, Tramadol, on July 19.

—Jordan Alexander Akers, 25, of Red House Road in Richmond is charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance, meth, and second-degree criminal trespass on Aug. 4.

—Albert Paul Chandler, 59, of Hopkins Cemetery Road in London is charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance, meth; possession of marijuana, operating motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, second offense; driving motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for DUI, failure to wear seat belt and operating vehicle with no registration plate, on Aug. 19.

—Tonya Gail Parms, 44, of Keavy Road in London is charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance, meth; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, second offense; failure to maintain automobile insurance; and failure to wear seat belt, on Aug. 23.

—Joseph Wayne Moses, 38, of Mulberry Hollow Road in Williamsburg is charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance, meth; possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no or expired Kentucky registration receipt, operating vehicle with no registration plate, failure to maintain automobile insurance, and driving motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended, on May 11.

—George Dewayne Jones, 52, of Paris Karr Road in Corbin is charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance, meth; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants; and operating motor vehicle without an operator's license, on Sept. 23.

—Derek Burdine, 32, of Roy Drive in Russell Springs is charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance, meth; possession of drug paraphernalia; and rear license plate not illuminated, on Sept. 11.

—Nathaniel Mark Holt, 38, of Twin Branch Road in London is charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance, meth, on Sept. 5.

—Daffany Nicole Dugger, 35, also known as Daffany Nicole Frederick, no address listed, is charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance, meth, on May 31.

—Jeremy C. Taylor, 32, of Sinking Creek Road in London is charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance, meth, on Sept. 8.

—Dreamer Ramsey, 21, of East 9th Street in London is charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance, meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 30.

An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence.