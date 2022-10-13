Assault and drug fugitive arrested

Oct. 13—LIMA — A Lima man who has evaded law enforcement for over a year on drug and weapon charges was taken into custody Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office, Jaquaveius Harvey, 30, a fugitive of Allen County Common Pleas Court, was arrested without incident following hours of surveillance and investigation.

Harvey is charged with four counts of second-degree felonious assault with firearm specifications, three counts of first-degree felony trafficking in heroin, third-degree felony trafficking in heroin, first-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, third-degree felony obstructing justice and more, according to court records. These charges stem from three different cases.

According to the release, the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force and the sheriff's office assisted the U.S. Marshall Service — Northern District of Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force "in taking a violent fugitive off of the streets of the Lima community."