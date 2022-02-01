Assault, drug sales result in 9-year term

Feb. 1—VERNON — A Superior Court judge Friday sentenced a man who's spent much of his life in prison to serve another nine years for selling drugs, assaulting a woman, and then repeatedly violating orders not to contact her.

Judge Kathleen McNamara handed down that sentence after telling the man, Anthony Smith, "I don't think you're an evil person, I think you're lost."

McNamara sentenced Smith to serve a total of nine years on four charges: second-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful restraint, sale of narcotics, and violation of a protective order.

Smith, 44, pleaded guilty to those charges in October and was facing a maximum sentence of 10 years under the agreement.

From the way she spoke Friday, it sounded likely prosecutor Alison Kubas initially planned to ask for less than the maximum.

But as she explained during the hearing, Smith made the mistake of being arrested again after pleading guilty. Not more than five hours after leaving the courthouse that day, he violated a protective order, Kubas said.

In June 2020, a woman reported that Smith sexually assaulted her and suffocated her with a pillow during an argument.

Speaking Friday, the victim said the day she was attacked was the "last day my life was normal." She lost everything that night because of Smith, who she described as a "monster with no emotions."

The woman told McNamara: "This man is a violent felon who needs to have the punishment fit the crime."

Smith's aunt offered a balancing point of view of Smith as a man who went to prison early in life, stunting his independence and ability to make decisions for himself. She asked the judge for mercy.

She asked him if, between stints in prison, he ever had time to experience life and grow up.

Smith said he was trying to do that when he was arrested.

After announcing the sentence, McNamara urged Smith to take as many classes as possible while in prison.

"There's a chance for you, so let's use that chance," she said. "I want you to come out and be the best Anthony Smith you can be."

To make up for his lack of life experience, she told Smith to consult his mother and aunt before making decisions. If he didn't, they should call her, McNamara said.

