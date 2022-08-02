Assault on First Hill turns into homicide investigation

A 32-year-old man who was assaulted at a First Hill homeless encampment died from his injuries, turning the case into a homicide investigation.

Seattle police were called at around 1 p.m. last Thursday to a homeless camp located in the 1300 block of Hubbel Place, where a man was found with a head injury.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment but died from his injuries on Monday, police said.

Police have not said what led to the assault or if a suspect was taken into custody.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information about the assault to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.