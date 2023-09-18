Assault forces finally raise Ukraine's flag over Andriivka destroyed by Russians

The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade has raised the flag of Ukraine over liberated Andriivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade on social media

Details: The soldiers point out that although the village was liberated, it is now under constant Russian attacks and attempts to storm it.

Quote: "Nevertheless, it was important to raise the Ukrainian flag here; it means that Andriivka is completely under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The soldiers of the 2nd Mechanised Battalion completed the task."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 3 окрема штурмова бригада (@ab3.army)

Details: As the posted video shows, the Russians actually razed Andriivka to the ground, leaving completely destroyed buildings and mutilated trees.

Photo: The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade

Background:

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar claimed that Ukraine's Defence Forces had liberated the settlement of Andriivka on the Bakhmut front. The command of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade officially retracted her statement, saying it was incorrect and premature. Ukrainian defenders said heavy fighting was ongoing near the settlements of Andriivka and Klishchiivka.

Later, Hanna Maliar explained that this was a "communication failure" between several information sources reporting directly from the scene of events.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on 15 September that the Armed Forces had gained control of Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast following assault operations and were continuing to conduct offensive operations. They also had partial success near Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast.

The 3rd Assault Brigade released a video of the mop-up of Andriivka: its fighters launched a UAV with a loudspeaker into the sky, and the commander of the 2nd Assault Battalion gave the Russians an ultimatum: captivity or death.

