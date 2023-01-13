Assault leads to domestic violence charges

Jan. 12—CORINTH — A Corinth man is facing felony aggravated assault charges after allegedly attacking his girlfriend Friday morning in central Corinth.

Police were called to 1602 Cruise Street on the morning of Jan. 6 regarding a disturbance. The responding officer reportedly found Davin Shareco Woodson using a brick to smash a car window. After arresting Woodson, police discovered a female victim who was transported to the Magnolia Regional Health Center with injuries to her head, stomach, and back.

When investigators were able to talk to the victim, she said Woodson had hit her in the head with the brick as well as kicked her in the stomach and back.

Woodson was charged with aggravated domestic violence, as well as disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

