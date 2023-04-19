Assault at Monroeville hotel over extramarital affair results in severe facial injuries for victim

Apr. 19—A violent assault in the lobby of a Monroeville hotel near the Monroeville Mall Friday resulted in the arrest of a New Jersey man.

Vincent Serzan, 46, is in the Allegheny County Jail, after police say he assaulted another man and knocked him unconscious — causing severe facial injuries — according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

In a criminal complaint, Monroeville police responded to a report around 11:30 p.m. Friday of a man lying on the side of Mall Boulevard.

Officers found a man bleeding and unconscious with severe facial trauma.

According to the criminal complaint, a doctor later told officers "every bone in his face was broken."

Witnesses helped police to identify Serzan, who later told police he did have an altercation with the victim.

In the report, Serzan said his wife had an affair with the victim a few months ago, but the victim was unaware Serzan knew about the affair.

Serzan told police he "snapped" when he was with the victim outside the hotel.

According to police, an officer who is also a paramedic noted the victim was later transported to a hospital and placed in a medically-induced coma and placed on a ventilator.

The victim's current condition was unavailable Wednesday.

Serzan's bail was denied and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for next week.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joyce by email at jhanz@triblive.com or via Twitter .