Assault near Yale University under investigation as possible hate crime

A serious assault of a man on Saturday near Yale University’s campus in New Haven is being investigated as a possible hate and bias-related crime, New Haven Chief Karl Jacobson said in a press conference on Thursday.

The victim, identified by Yale officials as a Latino man, told police he was walking with a group of friends on Saturday after midnight when he was assaulted by a group of white men, who also shouted racial slurs at him, according to New Haven Chief Karl Jacobson.

Jacobson said the group was walking on York Street when there was a brief bump into another group. The two groups exchanged words and then the assault took place. The victim reported two white male attackers to police, Jacobson said. Video evidence suggests as many as five white men and some women may have been in the group that attacked the man, according to police.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries, including a possible broken jaw, Jacobson said. The man is no longer in the hospital.

“I share your anger, disgust, and heartbreak at the prospect of a racially motivated crime so close to our own campus,” Yale Police Chief Anthony Campbell said in a statement. “My life’s mission has been to create and maintain a sense of safety and security for every single member of the Yale and New Haven communities, and to be especially sensitive toward the marginalized members of our communities for whom safety, whether perceived or experienced, has often been elusive.”

The video evidence police have is from a distance and they are seeking more information, New Haven Assistant Chief Bertram Ettienne said. Jacobson said they cannot identify anyone from the video. Two people have already called in with information so far.

The man is not a Yale student, but his girlfriend is, according to Jacobson. His girlfriend organized a GoFundMe to help with medical bills, which has already raised nearly $11,000.

According to the victim’s girlfriend, he has fractures on both sides of his face and has to get two stapes on his scalp. “It’s been two days since the incident, and he can barely eat or drink,” she stated in the GoFundMe.

Jacobson advised residents to be aware of their surroundings.

“You just have to be careful in this day and age people take things way too far, obviously,” Jacobson said.