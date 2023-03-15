Assault nearly has an extra spark

Mar. 15—A criminal charge has been filed against a Stratford man accused of an assault on his girlfriend that included dousing her with some type of liquid, possibly lighter fluid, and threatening to light her on fire.

The single felony count and a $30,000 bond was given last week to Anthony Romero, 39.

It all stems from a domestic dispute on the morning of March 7 at the Stratford apartment the two share.

Stratford officers report they had been sent to the same apartment before for similar calls. Once there they found the woman in a neighbor's front yard.

"(The woman) had a large amount of blood covering most of her head and face, as well as blood and cuts on her arms and legs," officers reported, adding she was visibly shaken.

"(She) continued to ask myself and EMS if she was going to die."

She claimed Romero accused her of stealing a jar of coins before attacking and punching her with whatever he could find.

"She also stated that during the altercation Anthony had thrown what she believed to be lighter fluid on her and threatened to set her on fire."

The woman said she was able to break free and escape through a back door as she ran to a neighbor's residence to get help.

Officers found Romero at the apartment as he had blood from a "superficial" wound above an eyebrow.

Before his arrest Romero told them the woman had stolen from him and that "it was her that attacked him."

During his initial court appearance on the aggravated assault and battery charge a prosecutor asked for the bond total to be set at $50,000.

If and when the bond is posted Romero has been ordered to have no contact with the woman, not to travel to or enter the residence or possess firearms or other "deadly weapons."