Assault and other reports

Oct. 6—Police received a report at 1:28 a.m. Thursday of a man who was in the emergency room and who had reportedly been assaulted less than an hour before at a residence on the 500 block of East Fourth Street.

Juvenile cited for assault

Police cited one juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 3:27 p.m. Thursday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Shoplifting reported

Police received a report at 6:23 p.m. Thursday of a theft that had occurred three days prior at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

1 cited after crash

Police arrested Angela Jeanette Leonard, 36, for reckless driving, driving after revocation, stop sign violation after a crash at 10:23 p.m. Thursday at Frank Avenue and East Front Street. Blood was also drawn to test for driving while intoxicated.