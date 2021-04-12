Assault precedes barricaded gunman situation in Redford

James David Dickson, The Detroit News
·1 min read

Apr. 12—REDFORD TOWNSHIP — An hours-long barricaded gunman situation Sunday in Redford Township that started with an alleged domestic assault ended with a suspect dead by suicide, police said.

Redford police say a woman came to the police department to say she had been punched in the face by her boyfriend, who then fired a gun into the living room ceiling on their home on the 12100 block of Lucerne. That's north of Plymouth Road and west of Beech Daly.

Both the victim and the suspect are in their 40s, Redford police said.

Police say the victim then heard from the suspect, who allegedly said he would set her house on fire.

She got a call aft from a neighbor in Detroit, who said her house was ablaze.

Detroit Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on the 15500 block of Thatcher just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday and stayed for about 90 minutes, Dave Fornell, deputy fire commissioner, said.

Redford police went to the home on Lucerne and tried to reach the suspect.

The suspect shut "an interior door of the home," police said, "stating for officers not to come inside," and police declared a barricaded gunman situation.

Shots were fired into the ceiling, and Western Wayne SWAT was called to the scene. After attempts to negotiate, there were hours without contact.

The SWAT team entered the home, and found the suspect dead. The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will determine his official cause of death.

Redford police have not identified the man and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Fed’s Bullard says inflation risks won’t be clear until later this year

    St Louis Fed President James Bullard said Monday it won't be until later this year before much is know about inflation.

  • GV partner Terri Burns is joining us to judge the Startup Battlefield

    One of the best parts of TechCrunch Disrupt is the Startup Battlefield competition, and one of the most important pieces of the Startup Battlefield is our lineup of expert judges — they're the ones the founders are trying to impress. Once the demos and presentations are done, the judges need to think quickly and ask probing questions about each startup. This year, at our second virtual Startup Battlefield, GV partner Terri Burns will be joining us as one of our judges.

  • Prince Phillip’s Casket Will Ride to His Funeral in a Custom Land Rover He Helped Design

    The modified Defender 130 Gun Bus is a decidedly luxurious take on the iconic utility vehicle.

  • A top Biden advisor says the White House doesn't need GOP support in Congress for infrastructure package to be bipartisan

    Parts of the infrastructure plan are drawing support from Republicans - Republican voters, that is. The White House insists this is bipartisanship.

  • White House to zero in on chip shortage in meeting with company officials

    U.S. President Joe Biden will urge Congress to invest $50 billion in semiconductor manufacturing and research when he meets with top executives from nearly 20 major companies on Monday about the global chips shortage that has roiled the automotive industry and technology firms. The push is part of his broader focus on rebuilding U.S. manufacturing as a powerhouse for the world's largest economy - and a source of good-paying jobs - after years of declining investments and productivity growth, a senior administration official said. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters that no immediate decision or announcement was likely to come from the meeting.

  • The impact of Hurricane Season on the global supply chain

    Aaron Terrazas, Convoy Director of Economic Research joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss supply chain prep for hurricane season 2021 and the trucking industry.

  • Bulgarian Muslims hold circumcision festival despite virus

    On the eve of the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims from the southwestern corner of Bulgaria flocked to the sleepy mountain village of Ribnovo for a four-day festival of feasting, music and mass circumcisions. This year’s event in Ribnovo, a mountain village 130 kilometers (80 miles) south of the capital, Sofia, was overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Microsoft’s $19.7 billion deal for Nuance is a steal, but rivals could jump in to offer more, analyst says

    Microsoft Corp. is making a big healthcare push with its purchase of speech-recognition software maker Nuance Communications—and the company could be getting a bargain.

  • Apple ditches its ‘far beyond HDR’ claim for the Pro Display XDR in the UK

    The Advertising Standards Authority reportedly asked the company to stop using the phrase.

  • Trump receives award from Senate GOP campaign arm despite attacks on McConnell

    The National Republican Senatorial Committee named former President Trump as the inaugural recipient of its "Champion for Freedom" award on Monday.Why it matters: The award from Senate Republicans' campaign arm was presented the same weekend that Trump tore into Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at a Republican event at Mar-a-Lago, calling him a "dumb son of a b*tch" and "stone cold loser."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Trump owes McConnell for many of his legislative victories and historic rate of judicial appointments, but the two Republican leaders have not spoken since McConnell condemned the former president for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.Trump has also vowed to campaign against some incumbent Senate Republicans, including GOP whip John Thune (S.D.) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska). The big picture: Trump remains the most popular figure in the GOP, despite clear divisions with McConnell and other establishment Republicans. He's been actively releasing 2022 endorsements and will likely play a major role in GOP primaries for years to come. The NRSC said the award is for "conservative leaders who have worked tirelessly to create good jobs, protect the values that make our country great, and stop the Democrats' socialist agenda."It was presented to Trump by NRSC chairman Rick Scott, a Florida senator and possible 2024 presidential candidate who has straddled a line between loyalty to both Trump and McConnell.What they're saying: "Throughout his administration, [Trump] made clear his commitment to getting government out of the way of people's success, paving the way for American families and job creators to reach new heights," Scott said in a statement."President Trump fought for American workers, secured the border, and protected our constitutional rights. We are grateful for his service to our country and are honored to present him with the NRSC's first Champion for Freedom award."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Former Chiefs coach Britt Reid charged with DWI in crash that injured 5-year-old girl

    Prosecutors charged Reid, 35, with recklessly causing serious physical injury in the crash that happened Feb. 4. It is a Class D felony and if convicted Reid could be sentenced to up seven years in prison.

  • Senate Republicans gave a brand new award to Trump the same weekend he called Mitch McConnell a 'dumb son of a b----h'

    Trump launched a full-scale attack on McConnell during an hour-long speech to lawmakers and donors at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Saturday.

  • ‘It was just pure joy’: Charlotte family reunites after getting COVID-19 vaccine

    Nearly four months after the first COVID-19 vaccine arrived in North Carolina, 17.9% of Mecklenburg County residents are fully vaccinated.

  • Prince Harry and Prince William’s Feud Rumbles on as They Issue Dueling Statements on Philip’s Death

    Twitter / Kensington RoyalIf this is a truce, it doesn’t much look like one.Prince Harry and Prince William released dueling statements Monday afternoon following the death of their grandfather last week, with Harry making a statement just 32 minutes after his brother released his.If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.That the brothers were unable or unwilling to co-ordinate a joint statement does not bode well for hopes of fraternal reconciliation in the coming days.Harry and Meghan were criticized in some quarters for unilaterally posting a brief message of condolence on their website last week, before other more senior members of the family had spoken.While William’s statement today was intensely personal, focused on his own memories of his grandfather, Harry sought to identify directly with the general public, referencing the coronavirus pandemic and drawing a parallel between his bereavement and that of “many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year.”Prince William’s statement, which was accompanied on Twitter by an adorable photograph of Prince George on a horse-drawn carriage with Philip, appeared to refer to the guidance and support his grandfather offered him after the death of his mother, Diana, in a 1997 car accident, saying: “I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life—both through good times and the hardest days.”Prince Philip Thought Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Was ‘Madness’William said Philip’s “century of life was defined by service—to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.”William paid testament to Philip’s “infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour” and said he was grateful Kate “had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her,” adding, “I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage.”William’s statement concluded: “My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”Harry described his grandfather “as a man of service, honour and great humour.”In language that seemed more Californian than British, Harry described his grandfather as “authentically himself.”He also seemed to refer to the duke’s tendency to make outrageous remarks, saying, “You never knew what he might say next.”Harry’s statement went on to say that while he would be remembered for his many official roles, “for me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”Harry signed off his note with the phrase “Per Mare, Per Terram,” the Latin motto of the British Royal Marines.Harry succeeded his grandfather as captain general of the Royal Marines in 2017. Philip had previously done the job for 64 years. Harry was forced to resign after 30 months as part of the terms of his departure from royal life.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince Harry may have to wear suit instead of military uniform to Prince Philip's funeral

    The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will be the first occasion that marks Prince Harry's change of status within the Royal family. The Queen stripped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of all official royal titles earlier this year after they confirmed that they would not return to their roles as working royals. As a ceremonial event, it is believed that the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Earl of Wessex will attend the funeral in military uniform. But as the Duke was stripped of his honorary military titles, including his prized role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, it is thought he will have to wear a suit despite having served as an Army officer. Protocol dictates that retired service personnel can wear their medals – but not their uniform – at official engagements once they have left the military.

  • Letters to the Editor: This is what Iran must do for the U.S. to reenter the nuclear deal

    The U.S. should not agree to a deal that allows Iran to hit important milestones in developing nuclear weapons.

  • Taliban backs out of Afghan peace conference in Istanbul

    The Taliban said Monday that it will not take part in a peace conference with the Afghan government slated for Friday in Istanbul. "Our current position is that we can't participate in the conference," the Islamic group's spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Bloomberg in a text message. He did add, however, that future participation is still "under our consideration." The two sides were expected to reach a political agreement in Istanbul that would kick off efforts to end Afghanistan's 20-year conflict. Per Bloomberg, the government "has prepared a draft peace agreement that has been subsumed within the framework of the U.S. offer" to replace President Ashraf Ghani's government with an interim government (although Ghani is opposed to stepping down). An immediate cease-fire is reportedly included in the proposal. The U.S. helped facilitate the United Nations-led event, hoping it would clear the way for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan ahead of a May 1 deadline set in a previous agreement with the Taliban. Delegates from the U.S., Russia, China, Iran, and Pakistan, were also scheduled to be at the conference, as well, Bloomberg notes. Read more at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkYou should start a keyhole garden7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • A new DEA map shows where cartels have influence in the US. Cartel operatives say 'it's bulls---'

    "The members and leaders of the organization are in Mexico, not in the US," a Sinaloa Cartel operative told Insider.

  • 'Huge' explosion rocks St. Vincent as volcano keeps erupting

    La Soufriere volcano fired an enormous amount of ash and hot gas early Monday in the biggest explosive eruption yet since volcanic activity began on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent late last week, with officials worried about the lives of those who have refused to evacuate. Experts called it a “huge explosion” that generated pyroclastic flows down the volcano’s south and southwest flanks. “It’s destroying everything in its path,” Erouscilla Joseph, director of the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Center, told The Associated Press.

  • I asked the 'Fear TWD' showrunners about the show's baiting Madison tweet teasing a potential character return. They seemed as surprised as fans to learn about it.

    Insider asked the showrunners what's up with the "Fear TWD" Twitter handle teasing fans about Madison. We're sorry the answer isn't more satisfying.