Assault on pregnant nurse case heads to trial

Mar. 25—A Johnstown woman will appear in Cambria court, accused of assaulting a pregnant nurse at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, authorities said.

City police charged Stephanie Nicole Beppler, 29, of the 300 block of Beatrice Avenue, with aggravated assault of an unborn child, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.

According to a complaint affidavit, Beppler was a patient in the emergency room triage on Feb. 21 after being dropped of by Northern Cambria police.

A nurse, who was 22 weeks pregnant, entered the room to remove a scale when Beppler jumped out of her chair and allegedly punched the nurse in the stomach.

Staff members told police they intervened to control Beppler. Medical staff examined the nurse and performed an ultrasound on her stomach, the affidavit said.

Citing confidentiality on all personnel matters, a hospital spokeswoman did not release the condition of the woman or the baby.

Beppler waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, sending the case to Cambria County court in Ebensburg.

Beppler is being held at Cambria County Prison on $75,000 percentage bond.