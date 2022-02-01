Assault of public servant lands man 40 years

Alexander Lea De Alejandro, 30, of Denison, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant.

The sentence resulted from a plea agreement with the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

De Alejandro also received 20 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and 10 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. All the sentences will run concurrent and he must serve 20 years before being eligible for parole.

A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said Judge Jim Fallon of the 15th District Court accepted the plea agreement and pronounced the sentence.

On July 12, 2021, law enforcement officers from the United States Marshals Service-Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force had tracked De Alejandro down to an apartment on West Taylor Street in Sherman. De Alejandro was wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

When the task force members entered the apartment, they were wearing distinctive police markings and announced their presence. As officers were clearing the small apartment, they approached De Alejandro at gun point. De Alejandro leveled a short-barreled shotgun at the officers who immediately ordered him to drop the weapon. An officer later discharged his weapon striking De Alejandro in the shoulder.

He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries. He was subsequently booked into the Grayson County Jail.

The warrants outstanding on De Alejandro stemmed from a shots-fired call that the Denison Police Department responded to on February 21, 2021.

Upon responding to the call near Main and East 7th Street, DPD Officers found a victim who had been shot in the chest. The victim advised officers he had been in an argument with brothers Alexander and Michael De Alejandro and was shot by them.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Texoma Medical Center and was treated for his injuries. Denison Police interviewed a witness to the shooting, recovered shell casings from the scene, and took a statement from the victim, eventually leading to arrest warrants for both brothers.

Story continues

Assistant District Attorney Nathan Young said, “It was clear to law enforcement that this defendant was violent and that he was going to continue endangering the community. We are thankful he was apprehended before anyone else was hurt.” District Attorney Brett Smith added, “Our office has committed resources in partnership with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force for this very reason, to track down and apprehend violent criminals. We intend to fully prosecute those who harm or threaten to harm law enforcement.”

More: After allegedly shooting at police, Denison man faces multiple indictments

This article originally appeared on Herald Democrat: Assault of public servant lands man 40 years