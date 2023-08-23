Assault, rape and robbery comprise indictments for violent crimes

Aug. 23—Violent actions against other people comprised six of the 24 indictments returned by a Laurel grand jury on Friday.

The charges included rape of a child, abuse of a child, assault and robbery.

Charles Wayne Eaton, 44, no address listed, was charged with first-degree rape of a child that had marked their 4th birthday the day prior. The indictment states that Eaton had intercourse with the child on March 24.

Eaton is additionally charged with first-degree persistent felony offender with one previous felony convictions in Leslie County and three previous felony convictions in Knox County.

—Christopher Don Curtis Hildebrand, 34, of Westerfield Road in London, was charged with first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence for a July 10 incident. According to the indictment, Hildebrand shot another man in the abdomen and caused serious physical injury. He then took the weapon used in the shooting and disposed of it in a field.

—Marie Ann Herbert, 30, of Langnau School Road in London, is facing the charge of first-degree criminal abuse for "intentionally abusing a 9 1/2 year old child on May 16 and "intentionally causing torture or cruel punishment."

—Timothy Allen Garland II, 30, of Westwood Drive in London, was named in a three-count indictment for first-degree robbery and two counts of fourth-degree assault. The incident took place on April 25, according to the indictment, in which Garland threatening physical harm to store employees during a robbery. The indictment states that Garland struck one person in the jaw and pushed another person over a chair.

—Ronnie Ray Vaughn, 29, of Mill Creek Road in Keavy, faces four charges from entering a residence on April 30 while armed with a hatchet and threatening the resident. He is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening and menacing.

—Jonathan Andrew Cathers, 36, of Fairview Street in Corbin, is charged with second-degree attempted robbery and first-degree persistent felony offender for using physical force on a person during a theft from a business. Cathers has two prior felonies in Laurel County.

An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence. A person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.