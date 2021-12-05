Assault reported in downtown Merced after confrontation over public urination, police say

Two people were arrested early Saturday morning for an alleged assault in downtown Merced that left a victim with significant facial injuries, police said.

Merced police identified the suspects as Pedro Montoya, 26, and Priscilla Barboza, 25.

According to a department news release, police at 2 a.m. Saturday responded to the 400 block of West Main Street for a report of a fight in progress.

Police said there was a confrontation between the victim and suspects “due to one of the (suspects) urinating in public.”

The victim was assaulted and the suspects left the scene, only to be subsequently stopped by officers who matched the description of a vehicle reported to police, the release said.

The victim’s phone was found in the suspect’s vehicle, police said. Montoya and Barboza were booked into Merced County Jail.

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Dennis at 209-388-7762 or by email at Dennisb@CityofMerced.org.