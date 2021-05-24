Assault reportedly left man with 'severe facial trauma'

Kristine Goodrich, The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.
·1 min read

May 24—ARLINGTON — A rural Arlington man is accused of an assault that left a man with broken facial bones.

Shawn Thomas Neubarth, 30, was charged with felony assault, misdemeanor domestic assault and gross misdemeanor interfering with a 911 call Monday in Sibley County District Court.

A man who knows Neubarth told police Neubarth "snapped" and punched him repeatedly in the face Saturday, then stopped him from calling 911.

The man went to the Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center. He had "severe facial trauma" that included likely orbital bone fractures, according to the court complaint.

Neubarth's clothes were covered in blood when he was arrested, the charges say.

