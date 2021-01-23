'Assault on my reputation': Rep. Andy Biggs lashes out at left, media over Capitol riot allegations

Ronald J. Hansen, Arizona Republic

Rep. Andy Biggs hit back at his political foes and the media in an extended statement late Friday intended to establish he did nothing to incite the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The Arizona Republican – who voted to set aside election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania and has been linked to one of the prominent organizers of the pro-Trump protests in Washington – said he and other conservatives have endured death threats amid the continuing fallout from the riot.

Biggs cast the recent coverage of him as political, defamatory and likened it what he views as the unfair treatment endured by former President Donald Trump.

Sign in to view: Moderate lawmakers are looking to head-off gridlock over Biden's COVID stimulus plan

"All of the allegations are false. I do not know why the rumors started, why the media has repeatedly ignored the evidence, or how to state the truth more clearly," Biggs said in his statement.

"This assault on my reputation is difficult to watch. The Left’s lies have resulted in death threats against my family and me, as well as several other conservative Members of Congress who’ve been similarly defamed."

Much of Biggs' recent scrutiny stems from a videotaped statement by Ali Alexander, who helped organize the "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, which was one of several that brought together Trump supporters on Jan. 6.

Rep. Andy Biggs' brothers: 'Andy spread election fraud lies'

Rep. Andy Biggs looks on at the start of the Students for Trump rally at which President Donald Trump will speak at Dream City Church in Phoenix on June 23, 2020.
Rep. Andy Biggs looks on at the start of the Students for Trump rally at which President Donald Trump will speak at Dream City Church in Phoenix on June 23, 2020.

In his taped comments before the event, Alexander singled out Biggs, along with Reps. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., and Mo Brooks, R-Ala., as having been integral to an event intended to put "maximum pressure" on Congress.

Biggs has strenuously denied he had any connections to Alexander. In his statement Friday he repeated that he had not "had phone, text, social media, or email contact" with Alexander.

Even so, he made audio remarks that Alexander played at a December rally in Phoenix. As The Arizona Republic has previously reported, a spokesman for Biggs said the taped remarks were made at the request of Gosar's aides and provided to them, not Alexander.

Neither Gosar nor Alexander have responded to requests for comment.

Biggs' denials, however, have done little to quell the call for investigations of him and other Republicans who were vocal critics of the presidential election results.

Election officials from both parties across the country have concluded there was no widespread fraud. Dozens of lawsuits fell flat for lack of evidence, and William Barr, Trump's former attorney general, said there was no sign of significant fraud.

Still, in a Nov. 10 interview with conservative Charlie Kirk, Biggs and Gosar discussed what they viewed as an election tainted by fraud.

Biggs, who is in his third term representing the southeast Valley and heads the conservative House Freedom Caucus in Washington, focused on Pennsylvania, a state where Trump's initial lead vanished as mail-in ballots were tallied, especially in perennially Democratic Philadelphia.

"Well, you're talking about fraud, pure and simple. We're talking about Pennsylvania is an utter disaster, and really your immediate remedy is to basically nullify Pennsylvania's election," Biggs said, acknowledging that "sounds drastic."

Throughout the weeks leading up to Jan. 6, Biggs called for a forensic audit of election systems in his own state of Arizona. And he has maintained that his primary intent all along has been to ensure confidence in election integrity, a point he said has gone unnoticed.

"Once the Leftists in the media generate a false narrative, it is so hard to prove a negative," he said.

The Alexander tape is only part of a flurry of unwanted attention on Biggs in recent days.

Biggs' statement noted that some have falsely suggested he led "reconnaissance tours" of the Capitol ahead of the rioting.

He has also been linked to other controversies.

Biggs has suggested in interviews that the rioters at the Capitol included people from the left.

"There's no doubt in my mind that there were just pissed off Trump people there that had come in. And then there were other people that were definitely not Trump people," Biggs said on Tucson's 1030 KVOI-AM days after the riot. "You probably had some insurgents, you know, some antifa or BLM type folks ... we don't know."

The FBI and the U.S. Justice Department say there is no evidence to suggest the loosely tied groups of "anti-fascist" activists known as antifa were involved in the Capitol invasion.

On the day police evacuated Congress from the mob, Biggs and other House Republicans were taped defiantly refusing to wear masks in a crowded room. At least three House members contracted coronavirus shortly afterward. It is unclear how they got it, but many quickly blamed GOP resistance to masks as contributing to the spread of the disease.

On Wednesday, Biggs' two brothers sent The Arizona Republic a letter to the editor calling him "at least partially" responsible for the violence at the Capitol and urged his timely removal from office.

On Thursday, a reporter with NBC News noted that Biggs set off metal detectors at the Capitol but refused to stop for inspection by police.

On Friday, the left-leaning Campaign for Accountability asked the Office of Congressional Ethics and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington to investigate Biggs, Gosar and another member, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., for possibly inciting a riot and bringing discredit to Congress, among other potential violations.

Their allegations were largely based on social media and prior reporting.

Biggs, however, made clear he has had enough.

"My reputation as an honest man, who believes in this country and the rule of law, has been deliberately tainted by people who have no regard for the truth," he said.

Follow Ronald J. Hansen on Twitter @ronaldjhansen.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Rep. Andy Biggs attacks left, media over Capitol riot allegations

Latest Stories

  • Biden's foreign policy challenges, from Iran's nuclear program to Russian hacking

    These are the issues the Biden administration will be dealing with on the foreign policy front.

  • Israeli police, ultra-Orthodox protesters clash over schools

    Ultra-Orthodox demonstrators clashed with Israeli police in two major cities on Sunday, as authorities faced new difficulties in enforcing coronavirus restrictions in the country's religious communities. The clashes occurred in Jerusalem and Ashdod as police attempted to close religious schools that had opened in violation of lockdown orders. This has contributed to a disproportionate infection rate, with the ultra-Orthodox community accounting for over one-third of Israel's coronavirus cases, despite making up just over 10% of the population.

  • Pirates kidnap 15 sailors in attack on Turkish container ship off Nigeria

    Pirates off Nigeria's coast kidnapped 15 sailors from a Turkish container ship in the Gulf of Guinea on Saturday in a brazen and violent attack that was farther from shore than usual. One sailor was killed in the raid, an Azerbaijani citizen, while those kidnapped are from Turkey, according to the respective governments and a crew list obtained by Reuters. Accounts from crew, family members and security sources described a sophisticated and well-orchestrated attack on Saturday in which armed pirates boarded the ship and breached its protective citadel, possibly with explosives.

  • Psaki announces new White House effort to combat domestic extremism in wake of Capitol riot

    On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki described a multipronged approach to combating domestic extremism.

  • Indonesia says it has seized Iranian and Panamanian tankers

    Indonesian authorities said that they seized an Iranian tanker and Panamanian tanker suspected of carrying out the illegal transfer of oil in their country's waters Sunday. The tankers — the Iranian-flagged MT Horse and the Panamanian-flagged MT Frea — were seized in waters off Indonesia's West Kalimantan province, said Wisnu Pramadita, a spokesman for the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency.

  • Judge Jeanine: Welcome to the Biden administration, home to the new slogan, 'America Last'

    The Judge highlights the agenda of the new Biden presidency

  • Sean Hannity denounces Biden’s first week as ‘disastrous’ before the president completed a full day of work

    ‘The Biden administration is off to a very rocky start,’ Fox News host says

  • Tulsi Gabbard: Domestic-Terrorism Bill Is ‘a Targeting of Almost Half of the Country’

    Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic representative from Hawaii, on Friday expressed concern that a proposed measure to combat domestic terrorism could be used to undermine civil liberties. Gabbard’s comments came during an appearance on Fox News Primetime when host Brian Kilmeade asked her if she was “surprised they’re pushing forward with this extra surveillance on would-be domestic terror.” “It’s so dangerous as you guys have been talking about, this is an issue that all Democrats, Republicans, independents, Libertarians should be extremely concerned about, especially because we don’t have to guess about where this goes or how this ends,” Gabbard said. She continued: “When you have people like former CIA Director John Brennan openly talking about how he’s spoken with or heard from appointees and nominees in the Biden administration who are already starting to look across our country for these types of movements similar to the insurgencies they’ve seen overseas, that in his words, he says make up this unholy alliance of religious extremists, racists, bigots, he lists a few others and at the end, even libertarians.” She said her concern lies in how officials will define the characteristics they are searching for in potential threats. “What characteristics are we looking for as we are building this profile of a potential extremist, what are we talking about? Religious extremists, are we talking about Christians, evangelical Christians, what is a religious extremist? Is it somebody who is pro-life? Where do you take this?” Gabbard said. She said the proposed legislation could create “a very dangerous undermining of our civil liberties, our freedoms in our Constitution, and a targeting of almost half of the country.” “You start looking at obviously, have to be a white person, obviously likely male, libertarians, anyone who loves freedom, liberty, maybe has an American flag outside their house, or people who, you know, attended a Trump rally,” Gabbard said. The Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2021 was introduced in the House earlier this week in the aftermath of rioting at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month that left five dead. “Unlike after 9/11, the threat that reared its ugly head on January 6th is from domestic terror groups and extremists, often racially-motivated violent individuals,” Representative Brad Schneider (D., Ill.) said in a statement announcing the bipartisan legislation. “America must be vigilant to combat those radicalized to violence, and the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act gives our government the tools to identify, monitor and thwart their illegal activities. Combatting the threat of domestic terrorism and white supremacy is not a Democratic or Republican issue, not left versus right or urban versus rural. Domestic Terrorism is an American issue, a serious threat the we can and must address together,” he said.

  • $1 billion U.S. Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs after record winless streak

    A billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot that has been building for four months will be up for grabs on Friday, available to whoever can beat the one-in-302 million odds. "We generally see a lot of the sales occur on the day of the drawings," Mega Millions spokesman Seth Elkin, of the Maryland State Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, said by telephone. The selection of the six numbers will be the 37th semi-weekly drawing since the last grand prize winner was picked on Sept. 15, the longest jackpot dry spell Mega Millions has ever had, Elkin said.

  • US reaffirms Taiwan support after China sends warplanes

    The U.S. has reaffirmed its support for Taiwan following China’s dispatch of warplanes near the island in an apparent attempt to intimidate its democratic government and test the resolve of the new American presidential administration. The U.S. State Department on Saturday said it was concerned by China's "pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbors, including Taiwan.” “We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan’s democratically elected representatives," Ned Price, a spokesman for the department, said in the statement.

  • ‘We’re not packing our bags at 100 million’: Biden press secretary hits back at complaints Covid vaccine plan not enough

    ‘When we reach that goal, and we’re confident we will, we’re going to build from there,’ says Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary

  • Letters to the Editor: Trump did a lot of bad things, but he outdid himself with this pardon

    Trump's decision to pardon a man convicted in the USC bribery scandal shows that money can buy one's way out of any punishment.

  • Scottish leader says PM Johnson fears democracy over independence issue

    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday of fearing democracy when it comes to letting the Scottish people express their will on independence from the United Kingdom. Scotland voted against independence by 55% to 45% in a 2014 referendum.

  • Lucas Interior Embraces Color to Modernize Palm Springs Spanish Revival Home

    “The materials and colors took center stage,” said David Lucas when it came to the design of the home.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Saudi TV says missile or drone intercepted over Riyadh

    Saudi Arabia said Saturday it intercepted an apparent missile or drone attack over its capital, Riyadh, amid the kingdom's yearslong war against neighboring Yemen's Houthi rebels. Saudi state TV quoted authorities in the kingdom acknowledging the interception. Yahia Sarei, a military spokesman for the Houthis, said in a brief statement that the rebels had not carried out attacks on Saudi Arabia in the past 24 hours.

  • Sri Lanka Minister who promoted 'Covid syrup' tests positive

    Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Sri Lanka's health minister, tested positive for Covid on Friday.

  • Priest who attended pro-Trump rally ahead of Capitol insurrection is suspended from post and may be defrocked

    Reverend Mark Hodges described event as ‘joyful, positive and orderly’

  • Citizenship data is latest rollback of Trump census efforts

    The U.S. Census Bureau is suspending efforts to create neighborhood-level statistics on the citizenship and age of residents, using 2020 census data, in the latest rollback of Trump administration census-related initiatives that critics feared would be used to favor Republicans and whites during the drawing of state and local districts. As part of an order President Joe Biden signed Wednesday on the 2020 census, the Census Bureau said Friday that it would discontinue efforts to create citizenship tabulations at the city-block level using 2020 census data combined with administrative records.

  • The Bidens were reportedly left waiting outside the White House on Inauguration Day because Trump sent the staff home

    The Trumps sent the butlers home "so there would be no-one to help the Bidens when they arrived," a source told The National Journal.

  • What next for Trump - and Trumpism?

    Stripped of presidential powers and silenced online, can Trump still make a political comeback?