Assault rifle, handgun found after shots fired near party at MS Coast rental, deputies say

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department recovered an AR-15 assault rifle and a handgun in a trash can and under a vehicle after shots were fired outside a large party in Gulf Park Estates late Saturday night, Sheriff John Ledbetter said.

So far, Ledbetter said, deputies have no reports of any injuries in the shooting.

The shooting happened outside a party at a home in the 3300 block of North 6th Street around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff said. The house, he said, had been rented out as Airbnb.

Several vehicles got hit by gunfire during the shooting.

“From what we understand, the shooters were not partygoers,” he said.

Investigators believe the shooters drove up in a vehicle and started firing, Ledbetter said. However, investigators are still trying to confirm whether the shots were fired from inside or outside the vehicle.

The suspects fled the scene afterward.

“We are asking the public to provide any camera (footage) they have,” Ledbetter said. “We are working hard to make an arrest.”

The investigation is ongoing.

To report information, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 and ask for Investigator Phillip Pearson or call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.