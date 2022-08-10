Assault rifle ruled out in deadly Pasco house party shooting Saturday night

Pasco police investigators confirmed Tuesday they have identified some suspects in the deadly shooting at a weekend house party.

But details remain scant about the neighborhood shooting that killed a 20-year-old and wounded two others.

“We have suspects but are not releasing that information as it’s still ongoing,” Pasco Sgt. Rigo Pruneda said in an email to the Tri-City Herald.

Denali Anderson, a former Southridge High basketball player, died of multiple gunshot wounds, Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary said Tuesday.

Police have not released the names or conditions of two other men who were shot when gunfire erupted in the west Pasco neighborhood Saturday night.

Several cars and houses also were struck by bullets in the melee, leading some to speculation online that the shooting involved an assault rifle. But Pruneda said that’s been ruled out.

Denali Anderson

A preliminary report from police said the shooting was an “isolated incident” and that the public was not at risk.

Saturday night party

A Pasco police officer was the first to report hearing shots fired about 11:15 p.m. on the 6100 block of Pimlico Drive.

The neighborhood is between Interstate 182 and West Argent Road, just south of Gesa Stadium.

Officers found Anderson seriously wounded and he died before he could be taken to a hospital.

A second wounded person was rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. And later a third wounded person walked into a hospital needing treatment, said police.

Pasco police described both as young men and their injuries as serious.

Pasco officers investigate a deadly shooting Saturday night that left one person dead and two others wounded on the 6000 block of Pimlico Drive.

Anderson played basketball at Southridge High School in Kennewick and graduated in June 2020. And he had plans to attend Universal Technical Institute, his family posted on social media.

On Monday night, friends and relatives held a candlelight vigil to remember Anderson at the site of the shooting.