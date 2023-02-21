Assault rifle sales ban goes into effect in Naperville after federal judge denies temporary injunction

The city of Naperville can begin enforcing its ban on the sale of assault rifles, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall denied a request from a Naperville gun shop owner, who wanted a temporary injunction to block the ordinance halting the sale of assault weapons from going into effect until a lawsuit seeking to overturn it is settled in court.

Kendall said both Naperville’s ban passed in August — and Illinois’ ban on the sale and distribution of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, approved five months later — are “constitutionally sound.”

“Illinois and Naperville compellingly argue their laws protect public safety by removing particularly dangerous weapons from circulation,” she said in her opinion.

City Attorney Michael DiSanto said Naperville’s ordinance is now in effect as a result of that decision and subject to compliance and enforcement.

“There have not been any court rulings regarding the state’s assault weapon legislation that inhibit the enforceability of the city’s ordinance,” he said.

In her ruling, Kendall said the Naperville gun shop owner failed to demonstrate he would be irreparably harmed by the city’s ban.

Robert Bevis, owner of Law Weapons & Supply, and the National Association for Gun Rights filed a federal lawsuit in September saying the city’s ban on the sale of assault rifles is “unconstitutional” and should be overturned.

“Bevis has not furnished any evidence that he will lose substantial sales, and he can still sell almost any other type of gun,” Kendall said in the opinion.

She added that while a high number of assault weapons are in circulation, only 5%, or 24 million of the 462 million firearms, are assault weapons.

“As a percentage of the total population, less than 2 percent of all Americans own assault weapons,” she said.

Bevis and the gun rights organization sought a court order from Kendall to block Naperville’s ban on assault rifle sales from going into effect Jan. 1 until the lawsuit was resolved.

In December, the city agreed not to enforce the ban until Kendall ruled, which she now has.

In the meantime, Illinois enacted its own ban on the sales of high-powered weapons and high-capacity magazines that would supersede Naperville’s ordinance.

That law also is being challenged in the courts, and several judges in southern Illinois counties put a temporary hold on its enforcement for downstate plaintiffs and firearms dealers.

Bevis has not filed a challenge to the state law.

Neither he nor the gun rights organization could be reached for comment on Kendall’s ruling or if they might seek to appeal it.

