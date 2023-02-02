Police: 'High chance' of Hollywood mass shooting prevented

This photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows guns and ammunition that were found in an L.A. apartment. A man who reportedly made violent threats was arrested and investigators found a cache of guns and ammunition in his Hollywood high-rise apartment, where several rifles were pointed at a nearby park, police said Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
43
STEFANIE DAZIO
·3 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A “high chance” of a mass shooting in Hollywood was thwarted Tuesday by police seizing a cache of guns and ammunition in a high-rise apartment where several rifles were pointed toward a nearby park, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Braxton Johnson was taken into custody Tuesday after he allegedly made violent threats involving weapons to security staff at the apartment building and people outside, the agency said the following day.

A search of Johnson's apartment turned up two assault rifles and high-capacity ammunition magazines, all of which are illegal in California, as well as three handguns, a sniper rifle, a shotgun and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators have not said whether they uncovered any additional evidence of a plot to target the park, or Johnson’s motive in pointing the rifles toward the area. Details about the threats he allegedly made Tuesday have also not been released.

“From what we’re seeing right now, there’s a high chance that the officers – and obviously security staff and the people who called – prevented a mass shooting from happening," LAPD Lt. Leonid Tsap said Wednesday during a news conference.

Authorities have not identified the park, but online maps show a dog park next to the apartment complex where Johnson lived. Attempts to reach the management company were not immediately successful.

The cache of guns and their setup in the high-rise apartment were reminiscent of the 2017 massacre in Las Vegas, where the gunman fired 1,057 bullets from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay resort in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. He killed 58 people below the hotel who were enjoying an outdoor country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

Johnson, 25, was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and he remained jailed Thursday on $500,000 bail. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The district attorney's office is reviewing the case for potential charges.

Officers answered a report of a possible mental health situation Tuesday morning and went to the building on Gordon Street at Sunset Boulevard, an LAPD statement said.

Johnson was living alone in an apartment building on the 18th floor with large windows that offer an “unobstructed view of a park and a public area downstairs, and some of the rifles were pointed outside the windows,” Tsap said.

While Johnson was unarmed when he was taken into custody, Tsap said the weapons seized had "the ability to inflict a lot of damage to a lot of people.”

Johnson had recently moved into the apartment. He already was under investigation in a state on the East Coast for a violent crime, police said. They didn't immediately share other details.

__

This story has been corrected to reflect that Braxton Johnson is 25 years old, not 24. The Los Angeles Police Department said he was 24 but jail records show he is 25.

__

Associated Press Writer Robert Jablon in Los Angeles and Researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • Las Vegas-style mass shooting thwarted outside Hollywood high-rise: police

    High-powered rifles were pointed outside of a Hollywood high-rise with "an unobstructed view," according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which said it thwarted a potential mass shooting.

  • LAPD finds sniper rifle from home of man who lived in Hollywood high-rise apartment with large windows

    LAPD is thanking the public for preventing a possible mass shooting. This comes as police found a sniper rifle, an assault rifle and “thousands of rounds” of ammo from the home of a man who lived in a Hollywood high-rise apartment with large windows.

  • ‘Married at First Sight’ groom compared Asian tourists to ‘animals’ in social media post

    “Married at First Sight” star Harrison Boon reportedly posted anti-vaccine tirades and a racist rant against Asian tourists on social media. Boon, 33, made his debut on the hit Channel Nine reality TV show on Monday, where he married Bronte Schofield, 28. According to a Daily Mail report following his debut, Boon, a Sydney-based builder and part-time male stripper, posted a rant on Instagram in 2018 complaining about Asian tourists visiting the Three Sisters tourist spot in Blue Mountains National Park in New South Wales, Australia.

  • Woman unwittingly stirs up U.S. passport debate on TikTok

    TikTok is up in arms because of this British woman's street interview. The post Woman unwittingly stirs up U.S. passport debate on TikTok appeared first on In The Know.

  • ‘Seldom seen’ critter gets stuck in home chimney, Utah officials say. See it go free

    Video of the release shows the furry creature peeking up at the conservation officer before scampering off through the snow. ​

  • Russian oligarch ordered to forfeit $5.4 million to U.S., Ukraine may get funds

    U.S. prosecutors may confiscate $5.4 million belonging to sanctioned Russian businessman Konstantin Malofeyev, a judge ruled on Thursday, paving the way for the funds to potentially be used to help rebuild war-ravaged Ukraine. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan federal court marked the first forfeiture order for a Russian oligarch's assets since the Department of Justice in 2022 launched a task force aimed at squeezing the finances of Russian President Vladimir Putin's allies in response to the Ukraine invasion.

  • AOC to GOP: Don't tell me you're condemning anti-Semitism when a Republican 'who has talked about Jewish space lasers' gets a plum committee assignment

    "This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America," she says of the vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the foreign affairs committee.

  • Top Russian Official Teases ‘the Next Ukraine’ in New Threat

    Sean Gallup-Pool/Getty ImagesRussia’s top diplomat said the actions of Western nations could soon turn Moldova into the “next Ukraine,” according to TASS.Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Moldovan President Maia Sandu of being “eager to join NATO.” Sandu, Lavrov said, is “ready to unite with Romania and in fact, to do almost anything.”Romania is a member of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which was created to provide collective security against Russia.Lavrov’s comments ap

  • After marijuana vote, Missouri House passes bill to make it harder to change constitution

    “Marijuana would still be illegal in this state, would still be fully criminalized in this state, if not for the ballot initiative that allowed less than 60% to pass,” state Rep. Peter Merideth, a St. Louis Democrat said on the floor Thursday.

  • Virginia principal was not informed 6-year-old had a gun before shooting, lawyer says

    The former principal of Richneck Elementary School, where a 6-year-old intentionally shot a teacher last month in Newport News, Virginia, was not informed that the student had a gun at school, according to her lawyer, despite allegations that administrators were warned the day of the shooting. Briana Foster Newton, the principal, was removed from her position and will be reassigned within the district, according to her lawyer, Pamela Branch. Mrs. Newton has been assumed to have been one of those administrators.

  • While Its Replica Fetched $15.3M, Eddie Murphy Reveals He Paid $50K For The Original ‘Sugar Shack’ Painting

    The iconic painting from “Good Times” is owned by one of the culture’s favorite comedians, and you’ll never believe how much he paid for it.

  • Mexico tourist whacked with stick, heckled after illegally climbing sacred Mayan pyramid

    A Polish tourist in Mexico was seen in a viral video being hit with a stick and heckled by a crowd after running up the steps of a sacred Mayan pyramid.

  • Texas cop-killer executed after delivering last message to victim's family just feet away

    The state of Texas executed its second death row inmate this year on Wednesday. Wesley Ruiz, 43, received lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the March 2007 killing of Dallas Police Senior Corporal Mark Nix.

  • Teacher blindfolded young girls before sexually assaulting them, Michigan officials say

    One of the girls was sexually assaulted during vision tests, officials said.

  • Passengers disarm gunman who killed DC employee, shot others

    A man “randomly” brandishing a firearm shot three people, killing one, in a Wednesday morning rampage in the nation's capital that started on a city bus and ended in a Metro tunnel after passengers attacked and disarmed him. Authorities were still piecing together the chaotic series of events that left two people with gunshot wounds to the leg and Metro employee Robert Cunningham shot dead. The shooter is in police custody and has not been publicly identified.

  • With Philippine pact, US steps up efforts to counter China

    The Philippines said Thursday it was allowing U.S. forces to broaden their footprint in the Southeast Asian nation, the latest Biden administration move bolstering an arc of military alliances in the Indo-Pacific to better counter China, including in any future confrontation over Taiwan. Thursday's agreement, which gives U.S. forces access to four more military camps, was announced during a visit by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

  • Ex-ABC journalist charged in child sexual exploitation case

    A well-known former investigative journalist for ABC News has been arrested on a charge of “transporting” images depicting the sexual abuse of children, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday. James Gordon Meek, 53, of Arlington, Virginia, who covered national security and the military, was arrested Tuesday, months after his home was searched by federal authorities. Authorities found images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct on electronic devices taken from his home.

  • LAPD: Weapons seizure likely prevented a mass shooting

    Los Angeles police officers seized several high-powered weapons from a man accused of making criminal threats.

  • Turkey summons nine Western ambassadors over security alerts

    Turkey summoned ambassadors of nine Western countries including the United States and Sweden on Thursday to criticise their decisions to temporarily shut diplomatic missions and issue security alerts following Koran-burning incidents in Europe. The envoys of Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Britain were also summoned, according to foreign ministry sources in Ankara. Over the last two weeks, far-right activists burned copies of the Muslim holy book, the Koran, in Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands, acts that prompted Turkey to halt negotiations meant to lift its objections to Sweden and Finland joining NATO.

  • Can you smell snow?

    Humidity and air pressure changes may allow you to smell a snowstorm before it begins.