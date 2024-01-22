Assault at Springfield middle school sends one girl to hospital, three students in custody

A student at Hickory Hills Middle School suffered injuries during an assault in the gymnasium shortly after lunch Jan. 17 and ended up in a Springfield hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Three students allegedly responsible for the assault — which was witnessed by other students and staff — were taken into custody by law enforcement at the scene and then processed by the Greene County Juvenile Office.

All four students involved were female.

Stephen Hall, chief communications officer for the Springfield district, said the "first priority in this circumstance is to be concerned for our student."

"We are concerned for her and her well-being," Hall said. "And just as we would have support for any student who may have observed this, our support remains there for our student who was injured and her family."

The three middle school students allegedly responsible for the assault face automatic out-of-school suspension of up to 10 days and a discipline hearing to determine if additional steps, which can include expulsion, are warranted, according to the 2023-24 student handbook.

"There is a zero tolerance for this type of behavior. We will not tolerate that," Hall said. "That was demonstrated by how quickly we responded and the level of response."

Hall said it is unclear what interaction, if any, took place between the four students prior to the assault.

He said during the lunch period, students are allowed to leave the cafeteria once they are finished eating to go to the gym, where they can engage in athletic activities or spend time with friends until the bell rings.

"This occurred at the end of that transition, when the bell rang, and students were beginning to leave the gym and go out into the hall to go onto class," he said.

Hickory Hills Middle School is located at 4650 State Hwy. YY.

Hall said the cafeteria and the gym were "appropriately supervised" and multiple adults were in the gym at the time.

He said the school police officer assigned to Hickory Hills, a K-8 campus, had been in and out of the common areas and had just stepped into the hall to assist with the transition or passing period.

"Adults responded within seconds and broke up the incident," Hall said. "There was also a school nurse on standby who evaluated the student. So, we did have a rapid response."

Following the incident, students who were allegedly responsible for the assault were removed from the building by law enforcement.

"There will be two tracks these students will now have to deal with, there will be the criminal justice system and then there will the discipline process at school," Hall said.

He said the investigation into the assault started immediately but is not yet complete.

School police are often the first responders to any incident on campus but work closely with Springfield police, the Greene County sheriff's deputies and the juvenile office.

As of late Sunday, the district did not have an update on the injured girl's condition.

Becky Ash, principal of Hickory Hills, sent a message to school families Wednesday.

The message read, in part: "During the transition between classes after lunch, a student was assaulted by three fellow students, which was observed by others. The assault resulted in injury to our student, who was transported for evaluation and treatment. The three students responsible were taken into custody by law enforcement for processing by juvenile authorities. Appropriate discipline will also be applied at school, per the student handbook, based on the results of the investigation."

The message continued: "There is zero tolerance for this type of behavior and I want you to know that we are handling this matter with the seriousness it deserves. The safety of our students is always our first priority and we are committed to sharing information directly with you."

