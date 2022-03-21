Assault suspect who allegedly held woman hostage jailed after day-long police standoff

A woman told Wichita Falls Police she was held captive and assaulted for several days at a home in the 1400 block of North Eighth Street. Her outcry resulted in an hours-long standoff at the house.

According to Wichita Falls Police spokesperson Sgt. Charlie Eipper:

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1400 block of North Eighth Street for a disturbance in which the woman was hurt.

Wichita Falls SWAT police

WFPD detectives went to the hospital where the victim told them she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, 23-year-old Jorge Gonzalez. She said she broke up with Gonzalez on March 11 and was staying with a relative, but he talked her into coming back. She said she returned on March 15 and things were normal until he would not let her go to work and accused her of flirting with other men.

She told police he would assault her every time she tried to leave and took her cell phone away to keep her from calling for help. She said he physically assaulted several times over the course of three days, sexually assaulted her, and once stabbed her in the leg with a kitchen knife.

She said he hit her with a closed fist, open hand, a lamp and choked her with clothing. She said she lost consciousness and he poured water on her to "wake her up.”

The woman said he would leave and lock the door from the outside. The windows had security bars.

She escaped Sunday while he was taking a shower and called 911 from a neighbor's house.

Police saw several bruises and injuries consistent with the victim’s statement. Officers responded to the house on North 8th Street and tried to contact Gonzalez. Eipper said after several hours, the WFPD SWAT team made entry and found him hiding in the attic.

He was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault-Causing Serious Bodily Injury. His bond was set at $50,000 by a judge.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls woman held hostage, suspect jailed after police standoff