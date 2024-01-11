Assault suspect already facing two felony cases

Jan. 11—A Kalispell man with two active felony cases in Flathead County District Court picked up a third last week after allegedly threatening a pair of motorists with a BB gun.

Prosecutors filed a single count of felony assault with a weapon against Nolan Wayne Hamman, 31, after the alleged Jan. 4 incident. Booked into county jail Jan. 5, Hamman remains behind bars with bail set at $80,000.

A couple traveling along U.S. 2 told authorities that Hamman pulled up beside their pickup truck and leveled a gun at them, according to court documents. The male driver recalled pressing his passenger to the floorboard while drawing a holstered gun in response, court documents said.

After the standoff, Hamman allegedly fell back behind the pickup and followed the couple for a short way before turning off onto East Cottonwood Drive.

The male driver described the weapon wielded by Hamman as likely a Glock 17 or 19, both handguns. His partner, meanwhile, identified Hamman as the other driver, according to court documents.

Deputies found Hamman on East Reserve Drive and took a knife off of him during a subsequent search for weapons, court documents said. Investigators also allegedly discovered what looked like a black semiautomatic pistol on the driver's seat of Hamman's Chevrolet truck.

Questioned about the gun, Hamman described it as a Daisy pellet pistol, according to court documents. Deputies later confirmed the weapon as a BB gun, but said it looked like a "real pistol" until closer examination, court documents alleged.

Hamman is expected to appear before Judge Dan Wilson on Jan. 18 for his arraignment on the felony charge. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years behind bars and a $50,000 fine.

Hamman's two other pending cases in district court involve charges of theft and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

