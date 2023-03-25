Assault suspect appears in Boyd court

Mar. 24—CATLETTSBURG — A man charged with second-degree assault and wanton endangerment appeared in Boyd County Circuit Court on Friday despite council hitting a snag in proceedings.

David Stapleton, 40, of Flatwoods, was directly indicted by a grand jury in November 2022 on the two felonies.

While details in the matter are scarce, on Oct. 5, 2022, Stapleton is alleged to have intentionally caused serious physical injury and engaged in conduct that created a substantial risk of death, according to the indictment.

Stapleton appeared in person Friday before Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis along with his attorney, James Lyon Jr.

Lyon Jr. requested a continuation for time to negotiate considering the Commonwealth hasn't discussed a deal with the complaining party.

In the state of Kentucky, victims are regularly included in plea negotiations and without their "OK" on the deal, delays can ensue.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Gary Conn said that getting hold of the victim was proving difficult considering they too are accused of a crime and are currently undergoing rehabilitation in Ohio.

Lyon Jr. requested May 19 for "one more pre-trial conference," in order to give prosecuting attorneys more time to locate and discuss a possible deal with the victim in the matter.

If a deal is unreachable and Stapleton is convicted of second-degree assault at jury trial, he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

