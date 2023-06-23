Assault suspect who barricaded himself in Willmar residence charged with second-degree attempted murder

Jun. 22—WILLMAR

— The Willmar man arrested Wednesday after police forced entry to a room where he barricaded himself after a suspected knife assault is now charged with attempted murder.

Eveth Melec Garcia Talabera, 26, made his first appearance on charges Thursday morning in Kandiyohi County District Court.

He is charged with felony second-degree attempted murder; felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon; felony threats of violence; felony domestic assault by strangulation; and misdemeanor domestic assault.

His next scheduled appearance in court is July 5.

According to court documents, Judge David Mennis on Thursday set bail at $500,000 cash or bond for unconditional release and $250,000 cash or bond for conditional release, including conditions that Garcia Talabera have no contact with the alleged victims or the home where the incident was reported.

According to an initial news release from Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt, police officers dispatched to an assault report around 1:12 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 700 block of Second Street Southwest found an open door upon arrival and blood in the doorway. Officers did not hear a response and entered the home, where they found more blood.

Once inside the home, officers made contact with several people, including Garcia Talabera, who barricaded himself in another room, according to the release. Officers attempted to persuade Garcia Talabera to surrender, but he did not comply.

Officers then forced entry, and Garcia Talabera was taken into custody without further incident, according to the news release.

According to the filed criminal complaint detailing the charges, Garcia Talabera allegedly assaulted an adult male in his bedroom after the male had refused to give Garcia Talabera the keys to his vehicle.

The complaint states Garcia Talabera allegedly choked the adult male before the male was able to shove him off. It was at that point Garcia Talabera allegedly threatened to grab a knife.

According to the complaint, when Garcia Talabera came back to the room where the male was recovering from being choked, the male stated it appeared Garcia Talabera had accidentally cut his own hand on the knife.

The adult male then realized that Garcia Talabera was going after two other residents in the home who had run upstairs. Garcia Talabera then allegedly threatened he was going to stab someone.

According to the complaint, as the male got upstairs he saw Garcia Talabera had entered another bedroom. There he saw a second adult male holding Garcia Talabera up against a wall. Garcia Talabera still had the knife in his hand.

An adult female in the room called police.

The two adult males were able to get the knife out of Garcia Talabera's hands, according to the complaint, and shoved him out of the bedroom.

The second adult male told police that Garcia Talabera had awakened him banging on his door, and Garcia Talabera allegedly attempted to stab him when he opened the door, resulting in the male suffering a small cut to his face. He also cut his left hand trying to get the knife away from Garcia Talabera.

According to the complaint, once Garcia Talabera heard police sirens near the residence and was told police were coming, he ran downstairs to another room, in which he barricaded himself.

Garcia Talabera was treated for injuries at CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital and released before being transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail.

Chief Felt said in the initial news release that an officer also suffered minor injuries while forcing entry, and the officer also was treated and released from Rice Memorial Hospital.

A subsequent search warrant executed at the residence yielded two knives that appeared to have been used in the assaults, according to the news release from Felt.

Willmar police were assisted by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office and CentraCare Emergency Medical Services.