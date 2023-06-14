Assault suspect behind bars after arrest in Deer Lodge

Jun. 14—A Kila man awaiting sentencing on an assault with a weapon charge is back behind bars for allegedly crashing a borrowed pickup truck in Deer Lodge last month after mixing alcohol and prescription medication.

Prosecutors are seeking the revocation of John Raymond Welzel's release from county jail following his May 27 arrest by police in Deer Lodge. Welzel appeared in Powell County Justice Court on June 9 and has since returned to the Flathead County Detention Center for proceedings here. His bail is listed at $100,000.

Welzel's arrest in Deer Lodge came after allegedly fleeing a wreck that left another vehicle with extensive rear-end damage, according to court documents. When authorities caught up with Welzel, he allegedly admitted hitting the other vehicle and said he left because he lacked a mobile phone.

Deer Lodge Police officers noted that Welzel had two phones on him when they picked him up, according to court documents. Welzel also allegedly attributed the cause of the crash to him dropping his phone and searching for it.

Welzel acknowledged he had a suspended license, knew he should have abstained from driving and lacked automobile insurance, court documents said.

Investigators learned that a friend had loaned Welzel the vehicle, court documents said.

A subsequent search of Welzel allegedly turned up a prescription bottle containing hydrocodone, an opioid. Welzel told officers he took four of them a day, and admitted to drinking "two cups of wine," court documents said.

Investigators noted in court documents that the prescription bottle cautioned against driving and warned against mixing the medication with alcohol.

Asked to undergo field sobriety tests, Welzel allegedly refused. He later consented to a blood draw, court documents said.

Prosecutors in Flathead County filed the petition to revoke on June 5, noting the Deer Lodge arrest and asking that he appear back before Judge Dan Wilson to explain himself.

Welzel departed county jail in April on his own recognizance after striking a deal with prosecutors and pleading no contest to the felony assault with a weapon charge. Per the terms of the agreement, prosecutors were to recommend he serve a suspended three-year sentence with the state Department of Corrections.

Welzel's defense attorney planned to argue for a three-year deferred sentence, according to the document.

Prosecutors brought the charge against Welzel in November 2022, alleging that he leveled a shotgun at his former landlord during an argument. According to court documents, the landlord told authorities the pair got into a "heated" disagreement inside Welzel's camper on Nov. 13.

"I am going to kill you," Welzel allegedly said after lowering the shotgun at his landlord.

But the landlord grabbed the barrel, disarmed Welzel and tossed the firearm out of the camper, court documents said. Arriving Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies allegedly found a loaded 12 gauge shotgun at the scene.

Welzel initially pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Prosecutors sought to revoke Welzel's release once prior, in December 2022. That request followed Welzel's arrest by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper for driving under the influence, according to court documents.

Welzel's next listed court appearance is his sentencing, scheduled for June 15.