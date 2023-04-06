Assault suspect case still under review

Apr. 6—CATLETTSBURG — A man accused of beating a woman so badly that blood was found all over the scene had his case kicked down the road another month.

James D. Mills, 26, is charged with first-degree assault in connection with an assault in the 1800 block of Ponderosa Court in Ashland. Police said the incident resulted in blood "all through the house, couches and walls."

When taken into custody, Mills tried to fight the law, court records show.

At a hearing Thursday, public defender Whitney Davis said she still needed time to review his file and see if an offer can be reached.

Judge John Vincent rescheduled the case for May 4.