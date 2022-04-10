Assault suspect in custody after standoff with police

Monroe police said they have arrested a man who is suspected of assault and attempted burglary Saturday.

Officers were called around noon to an apartment complex located in the 700 block of Maple Street after a resident called 911 to report that another resident was trying to break into their apartment, police said.

Police said that an assault occurred, and then the suspect returned to his apartment and barricaded himself inside.

The suspect threatened to kill police and told them he was armed, law enforcement said.

North Sound Metro SWAT was called to help get the holed-up resident out of the apartment.

Just before 6:20 p.m., police tweeted that the man was taken into custody and would be booked into jail for attempted burglary and assault.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP