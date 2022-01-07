Assault suspect faces additional charges

Jan. 7—State Police announced a Sidney man charged with assaulting a woman in Oneonta will face additional charges after he fled from police Wednesday, Jan. 5.

State Police at Deposit arrested Anthony Masi, 29, Wednesday at about 5:14 p.m. a media release said. He was wanted on an arrest warrant for first-degree assault, a class B felony. His charges stemmed from an alleged assault in the town of Oneonta on Dec. 30, where Masi allegedly attacked a female victim with a knife, causing serious injuries.

Masi was additionally charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class "D" felony.

According to the release, shortly before 5 p.m., troopers received information that officers from the village of Sidney Police Department had spotted Masi in a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop him. Masi fled from Sidney Police and Delaware County Sheriff's Deputies on state Route 8 in the town of Masonville.

Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle on state Route 8, but Masi continued to flee and traveled onto state Route 17, the release said. Masi ultimately stopped on Route 17 in the village of Hancock and was taken into custody with the assistance of village of Sidney Police, village of Hancock Police and Delaware County Sheriff's Office.

Masi was processed at the state police station in Deposit for the stolen property charge and arraigned by a judge. He was released on his own recognizance and scheduled to appear in the Hancock Village Court at a later date.

He was turned over to troopers from Oneonta, where he was processed on the arrest warrant. He was arraigned at Otsego County Jail and committed on $50,000 cash or credit bail or $500,000 bond, the release said.