Assault suspect negotiating with SWAT in Bothell

Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are responding to an assault in Bothell, where a suspect is currently negotiating with members of the SWAT team.

Wednesday morning, deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon in the 17700 block of Bothell Everett Highway.

When deputies arrived, they found a victim with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, SWAT is negotiating with the adult male suspect who is barricaded inside.

Residents near the incident are asked to avoid the area and stay inside as authorities work to bring the evolving situation under control.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are provided.