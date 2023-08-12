Assault suspect taken into custody

Aug. 12—A man who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend near Francis Friday morning was later arrested in Ada after barricading himself inside an apartment.

Kevin Paul Arzola, 33, was arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse.

Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said Chickasaw Lighthorse police were originally called to the scene near Francis as it was believed the suspect had a quantum of American Indian blood.

Francis Public Schools was placed on lockdown while police searched for Arzola. They then tracked Arzola to an apartment in the 2400 block of Oakhurst Dr.

Upon learning that the suspect did not have a quantum of Indian blood, the matter was turned over to the Sheriff's Office at around 2 p.m., Christian said.

Christian said deputies, with assistance from Ada police, entered the apartment and discovered Arzola hiding under a bed.

He was arrested without incident, and also had outstanding warrants in Pontotoc and Cotton counties. Christian said the Pontotoc County warrant was for domestic abuse by strangulation and the Cotton County warrant was for second-degree burglary.

Arzola was taken to the Pontotoc County Justice Center where he is being held without bond.