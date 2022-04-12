Assault suspect: Victim asked to be punched in face

Apr. 11—A Crossville man was taken by ambulance to a regional trauma center for treatment of facial injuries suffered in an assault and another Crossville man charged in the incident claimed the victim asked for the punch.

The incident occurred occurred Sunday around midnight at the Uhaul business at the corner of Dooley St. and N. Main St., according to Crossville Police Sptl. Ethan Cunningham's report.

Tyler Dixon Hancock, 23, Dooley St., is charged with felony aggravated assault. He was later released under $1,500 bond.

The victim was sitting in a chair at the business when it is alleged Hancock approached the 28-year-old Center Town Dr. man who was sitting in a chair.

It is alleged Hancock placed his hand on the right cheek of the victim.

"I'm telling you, it's not going to end well for you," the victim is quoted in the report as stating, and the victim was then slugged with a closed fist. A third-party videotaped the incident.

The victim was driven home and later to Cumberland County Medical Center where he was treated in the emergency room and later transferred to The University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment of a broken orbital bone, fractured cheekbone and laceration.

Police were told that the victim would have to undergo surgery before being released from the hospital.

Hancock will appear in General Sessions Court at a later date.

