Assault suspect wounds one in Saturday machete incident

Dec. 9—THOMASVILLE — An arrest warrant is out for a machete assault suspect who sent one victim to the hospital.

On December 4, deputies responded to Rock Lane around midnight in reference to an assault involving a weapon.

The suspect was a part of an altercation with his girlfriend's ex-husband that led to the victim being severely slashed in the hand by a machete.

After sustaining serious injuries, the victim was treated and released from Archbold Memorial Hospital.

"He's lucky he still has that hand. It was a deep injury," Capt. Tim Watkins, Thomas County Sheriff's Office chief investigator, said.

Deputies are currently searching for Daniel Feliciano, who fled the scene by the time the incident was reported.

He is charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Anyone who knows of Feliciano's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 225-3315.