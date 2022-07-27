Assault in uptown Charlotte leads to arrest of 5 cyclists in biker group, CMPD says

Five cyclists have been charged after being accused of causing chaos in uptown Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it was able to make the arrests after a member of a biker group assaulted someone on July 21. They said the bikers are 39, 29, 19, 17 and 15 years old. Officers said they were charged with reckless driving.

Channel 9 talked to people in uptown Charlotte who say they’ve seen aggressive bikers.

“It seems like they are trying to purposely hit the cars, or trying to hit the people walking across the crosswalks because they won’t stop for them.”

Police also gave the 15 year-old’s parent a citation. They say it’s the second time they’ve arrested the teen for reckless driving.

“The CMPD is aware of the ongoing issue with bicycle groups riding recklessly in Uptown and other parts of Clt,” police said on Twitter. “Our officers will continue proactive patrols to hold these individuals accountable for their actions, seizing bicycles and in some instances, firearms.”

An assault committed earlier that day in Uptown by one of the suspects led to the operation. The suspects: ages, 39, 29, 19, 17 & 15, were all charged with reckless driving. The 17-year-old was additionally charged with resisting arrest. (2/4) — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 26, 2022

Police added that while the assault led to them making the arrests, the suspect in that arrest was not taken into custody. That person is a part of the group, however

“This group rides in a pack while doing wheelies, failing to obey traffic lights, riding on sidewalks, riding the wrong way in traffic, playing chicken with motorists, and other traffic violations,” CMPD tweeted.

