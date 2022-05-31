Assault victim clubbed with a pool stick

May 30—A Crossville man told deputies he was the victim of an assault with a pool stick in a fight that stemmed from a discussion about the daughter of one of the combatants.

Daniel Wayne English, 36, Sparta Hwy., is charged with felony aggravated assault, according to Deputy Levi Gilliam's report. He was jailed under $7,500 bond.

The incident took place May 13 around 12:30 a.m. at a location on Timberland Rd., according to Gilliam's report. When Cumberland County sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene, they found three persons present along with broken pool sticks lying on a pool table.

All agreed the fight broke out during an argument over one of the men's daughters. Pool sticks were broken and the man identified as a victim in the report suffered lacerations to the head and legs.

The suspect was interviewed and reported gave two versions of what happened, leading to his arrest.

English was placed under $7,500 and assigned an appearance General Sessions Court.

